Carpenter Technology (CRS) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cowen & Co.

Carpenter Technology (CRS) received a Hold rating and a $27.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 63.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Carpenter Technology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.33 and a one-year low of $13.60. Currently, Carpenter Technology has an average volume of 659.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. The Performance Engineered Products segment includes the dynamet titanium, carpenter powder products, amega west, CalRAM, LPW Technology Limited, and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The company was founded by James Carpenter in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.