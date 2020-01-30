Carpenter Technology (CRS) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Carpenter Technology (CRS), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albany International, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

Carpenter Technology has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $56.33 and a one-year low of $40.04. Currently, Carpenter Technology has an average volume of 233.8K.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.