CarPartscom (PRTS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.63, close to its 52-week high of $21.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarPartscom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on CarPartscom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $117 million and net profit of $1.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.42 million.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.