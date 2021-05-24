CarPartscom (PRTS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Fathom Holdings, and Remark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarPartscom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00, a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarPartscom’s market cap is currently $753.6M and has a P/E ratio of -195.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRTS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.