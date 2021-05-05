CarPartscom (PRTS) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 54.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarPartscom with a $23.33 average price target.

CarPartscom’s market cap is currently $810.8M and has a P/E ratio of -345.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRTS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Houman Akhavan, the CMO of PRTS bought 7,292 shares for a total of $7,875.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.