CarPartscom (PRTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

CarPartscom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, which is a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.79 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, CarPartscom has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in June 2020, Jay Keith Greyson, a Director at PRTS bought 20,000 shares for a total of $46,600.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.