Carnival (CUK) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Carnival (CUK) received a Hold rating from Berenberg Bank analyst Stuart Gordon on March 30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.16, close to its 52-week low of $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, ARAMARK Holdings, and Royal Caribbean.

Carnival has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion and net profit of $423 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.46 billion and had a net profit of $493 million.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. It offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America, and Europe, Australia and Asia segments. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia and Asia segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK). The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.