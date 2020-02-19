Carnival (CCL) Receives a Sell from Berenberg Bank

Jason Carr- February 19, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT

In a report released today, Stuart Gordon from Berenberg Bank maintained a Sell rating on Carnival (CCL), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.92, close to its 52-week low of $39.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $51.08.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion and net profit of $423 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.46 billion and had a net profit of $494 million.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

