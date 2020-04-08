Carnival (CCL) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Carnival (CCL) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.30, close to its 52-week low of $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $32.17, representing a 160.5% upside. In a report issued on April 1, William Blair also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Carnival’s market cap is currently $8.03B and has a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCL in relation to earlier this year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

