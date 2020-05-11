CarMax (KMX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on CarMax (KMX) on May 8 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.25, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CarMax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.96 billion and net profit of $215 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.32 billion and had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Read More on KMX: