CarMax (KMX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stephens and William Blair gave CarMax (NYSE: KMX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on CarMax today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.50, close to its 52-week high of $100.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Home Depot, and AutoZone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.29, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarMax’s market cap is currently $16.09B and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.36.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More on KMX: