CarMax (KMX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on CarMax (KMX) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $100.20 average price target, which is a 95.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

CarMax’s market cap is currently $9.2B and has a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Shira Goodman, a Director at KMX bought 2,870 shares for a total of $133,886.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

