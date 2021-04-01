CarMax (KMX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CarMax (KMX), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.39, close to its 52-week high of $136.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 79.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.00.

Based on CarMax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.18 billion and net profit of $235 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.79 billion and had a net profit of $173 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Edwin Hill, the EVP & COO of KMX sold 35,000 shares for a total of $4,224,583.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.