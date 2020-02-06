Carlyle Group (CG) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Carlyle Group (CG) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.13, close to its 52-week high of $34.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Carlyle Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.64, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.98 and a one-year low of $17.33. Currently, Carlyle Group has an average volume of 1.55M.

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Investment Solutions.