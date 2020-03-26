Carlyle Group (CG) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Hold rating on Carlyle Group (CG) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carlyle Group with a $31.60 average price target, a 54.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Carlyle Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $343 million and GAAP net loss of $8.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $231 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CG in relation to earlier this year.

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.