Carlyle Group (CG) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Ken Worthington from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Carlyle Group (CG), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.16, close to its 52-week high of $34.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 50.2% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Victory Capital Holdings, and Franklin Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carlyle Group with a $33.64 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Carlyle Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $768 million and net profit of $92.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million.

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Investment Solutions.