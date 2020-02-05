Carlyle Group (CG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Carlyle Group (CG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.50, close to its 52-week high of $34.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Carlyle Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.75.

Carlyle Group’s market cap is currently $11.63B and has a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.43.

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Investment Solutions.