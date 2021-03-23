CarLotz (LOTZ) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CarLotz (LOTZ) and a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarLotz with a $22.00 average price target, representing a 173.6% upside. In a report issued on March 16, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOTZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which intends focus on the consumer and retail sectors, including but not limited to businesses operating in travel retail, food and beverage, luxury goods, fashion, lifestyle and leisure products and services, and consumer branded products. The company was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.