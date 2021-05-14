CarLotz (LOTZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on CarLotz (LOTZ) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.12, close to its 52-week low of $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarLotz with a $19.00 average price target.

