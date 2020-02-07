Carlisle Companies (CSL) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies (CSL) yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.95, close to its 52-week high of $164.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, AO Smith, and Pentair.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlisle Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.33.

Based on Carlisle Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $87.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Christian Koch, the CEO & President of CSL sold 63,163 shares for a total of $9,976,030.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.