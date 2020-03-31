CarGurus (CARG) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus (CARG) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $32.50 average price target, a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.82 and a one-year low of $14.25. Currently, CarGurus has an average volume of 1.87M.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

