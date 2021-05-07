CarGurus (CARG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Nicholas Bacchus maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus (CARG) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $34.40 average price target, a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarGurus’ market cap is currently $2.82B and has a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.