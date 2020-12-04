CarGurus (CARG) Has a New Rating from Jefferies

CarGurus (CARG) received a Hold rating and a $26.00 price target from Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Colantuoni is ranked #2398 out of 7127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.75.

CarGurus’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 43.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.45.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.