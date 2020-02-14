CarGurus (CARG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus (CARG) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.10.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $54.00 average price target, implying a 58.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on CarGurus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 256 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARG in relation to earlier this year.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International.

