CarGurus (CARG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to CarGurus (CARG) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, Sabre, and Yelp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $29.13 average price target, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

CarGurus’ market cap is currently $2.81B and has a P/E ratio of 69.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 197 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CARG in relation to earlier this year.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.