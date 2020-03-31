Cargotec (CYJBF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Johan Eliason from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec (CYJBF), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cargotec with a $34.70 average price target.

Cargotec’s market cap is currently $1.68B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.36.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.