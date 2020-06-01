Cargotec (CYJBF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec (CYJBF) on May 29 and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Nordex, and ABB.

Cargotec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.72.

Cargotec’s market cap is currently $1.17B and has a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.95.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.