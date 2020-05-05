Cargotec (CYJBF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Nordex, and ABB.

Cargotec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Based on Cargotec’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $858 million and net profit of $11.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $856 million and had a net profit of $30.9 million.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.