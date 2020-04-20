Cargotec (CYJBF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec (CYJBF) on April 17 and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Groupe Gorge SA, Nordex, and ABB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cargotec with a $26.06 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.75 and a one-year low of $26.80. Currently, Cargotec has an average volume of 8.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.