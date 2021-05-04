Cargojet (CGJTF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet (CGJTF) today and set a price target of C$293.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $146.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Canadian National Railway, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargojet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.67, a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$220.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $186.62 and a one-year low of $93.99. Currently, Cargojet has an average volume of 185.

Cargojet, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe. The company was founded by Ajay K. Virmani on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.