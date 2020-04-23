CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on CareTrust REIT (CTRE) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

CareTrust REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on CareTrust REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.33 million and net profit of $20.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.03 million and had a net profit of $15.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTRE in relation to earlier this year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.