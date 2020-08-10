CareDx (CDNA) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report issued on May 31, Brandon Couillard from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on CareDx (CDNA), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Couillard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Orasure Technologies, and Mesa Laboratories.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.67, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CareDx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.38 million and GAAP net loss of $5.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, William Hagstrom, a Director at CDNA sold 15,000 shares for a total of $436,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.