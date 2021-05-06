CareDx (CDNA) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on CareDx (CDNA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00.

The company has a one-year high of $99.83 and a one-year low of $26.62. Currently, CareDx has an average volume of 699.8K.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.