Cardtronics (CATM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 81.1% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Epam Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.83, representing a 32.0% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cardtronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CATM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand.