Cardtronics (CATM) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM) on October 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardtronics with a $35.00 average price target.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.