Cardtronics (CATM) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Catie Powers- December 22, 2020, 4:41 AM EDT

In a report issued on August 7, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Hold with an average price target of $32.00, which is a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.41 and a one-year low of $15.71. Currently, Cardtronics has an average volume of 570.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts