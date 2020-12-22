Cardtronics (CATM) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on August 7, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Hold with an average price target of $32.00, which is a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.41 and a one-year low of $15.71. Currently, Cardtronics has an average volume of 570.4K.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.