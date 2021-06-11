Cardlytics (CDLX) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Cardlytics (CDLX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardlytics with a $145.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cardlytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.23 million and GAAP net loss of $24.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More on CDLX: