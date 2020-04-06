Cardlytics (CDLX) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Cardlytics (CDLX), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardlytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a one-year high of $107.50 and a one-year low of $14.15. Currently, Cardlytics has an average volume of 848.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.