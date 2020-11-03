Cardlytics (CDLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Cardlytics (CDLX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardlytics with a $73.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cardlytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.22 million and GAAP net loss of $19.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.