Cardlytics (CDLX) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Cardlytics (CDLX), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cardlytics with a $47.60 average price target, implying a -13.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.50 and a one-year low of $19.21. Currently, Cardlytics has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.