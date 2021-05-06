Cardlytics (CDLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Willi from Wells Fargo assigned a Buy rating to Cardlytics (CDLX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 75.4% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Euronet Worldwide, and Paypal Holdings.

Cardlytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.00, implying a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.47 and a one-year low of $45.09. Currently, Cardlytics has an average volume of 496K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

