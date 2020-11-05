Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $45.20 average price target.

Based on Cardiovascular Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.55 million and GAAP net loss of $15.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.23 million and had a net profit of $1.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSII in relation to earlier this year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.