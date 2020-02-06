Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Cardiovascular Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $489K.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.