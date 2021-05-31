Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Initiated with a Buy at Leerink Partners

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Edwards Lifesciences, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiovascular Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.20, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.28 and a one-year low of $27.70. Currently, Cardiovascular Systems has an average volume of 194K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSII in relation to earlier this year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.