Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiovascular Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.67.

Cardiovascular Systems’ market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of -69.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

