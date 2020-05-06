Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Cardiovascular Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.33 million and GAAP net loss of $3.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.21 million and had a net profit of $492K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSII in relation to earlier this year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.