Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $47.67 average price target, a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Cardiovascular Systems’ market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of -69.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

