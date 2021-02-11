Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 88.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Cardiff Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cardiff Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136.4K and GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.69K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.14 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.