Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Cosme Ordonez from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ordonez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Ordonez covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as PDS Biotechnology, Neovasc, and Genprex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiff Oncology with a $14.50 average price target, which is a 470.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Cardiff Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.7K and GAAP net loss of $4.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.02K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRDF in relation to earlier this year.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.