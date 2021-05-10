Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiff Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67, representing a 190.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Cardiff Oncology’s market cap is currently $356.4M and has a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRDF in relation to earlier this year.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.